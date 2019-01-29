Congress stages walkout from Goa Assembly

The main opposition on Tuesday staged a walkout even as Governor Sinha was addressing the Assembly on the opening day of the three-day Budget session.

of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar said his party MLAs were staging the walkout in protest against Sinha's lack of initiative to act on a host of petitions sent to her by the opposition.

The petitions demanded the sacking of the Manohar Parrikar-led coalition government in view of the Chief Minister's ill-health.

"We are walking out in protest," Kavlekar said, even as Sinha started delivering her formal address.

--IANS

maya/in/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)