Congress stages walkout from Goa Assembly

IANS  |  Panaji 

The main opposition Congress on Tuesday staged a walkout even as Goa Governor Mridula Sinha was addressing the Assembly on the opening day of the three-day Budget session.

Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar said his party MLAs were staging the walkout in protest against Sinha's lack of initiative to act on a host of petitions sent to her by the opposition.

The petitions demanded the sacking of the Manohar Parrikar-led Bharatiya Janata Party coalition government in view of the Chief Minister's ill-health.

"We are walking out in protest," Kavlekar said, even as Sinha started delivering her formal address.

First Published: Tue, January 29 2019. 12:52 IST

