Goa budget session begins; Cong boycotts governor's address

The opposition boycotted Sinha's address to the House on the first day of the state Assembly's budget Session on Tuesday.

Members of the opposition wore black bands on their arms as a mark of protest, claiming that their "voice was not being heard by the BJP-led state government".

As the House assembled for the day and Sinha got up to address the members, of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar stood up to raise the point of order.

He said the should not be allowed to address the House as the "voices of opposition were not being heard by the government".

He said the had last week demanded that the current session be extended from the scheduled three days to 10 days, which was not approved by the

Kavlekar further said that the should first address the issue of governance and the "collapsed" state administration.

As did not allow the point of order and the governor continued her address, all the members staged a walkout.

was present in the House when the Congress members walked out.

