Brisk voting in Jammu, muted in Baramulla

Brisk voting was recorded on Thursday in the Jammu Lok Sabha seat during the first two hours while fewer voters were seen in the Baramulla constituency in the Kashmir Valley.
Of the 20,47,079 voters, 7.85 per cent had voted in Jammu till 9 a.m., an official said.
A total of 160,332 voters have voted in the Jammu seat spread over Jammu, Rajouri, Poonch and Samba districts in the first two hours after polling began at 7 a.m., he said.
In the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat, only 4 per cent voters had turned out till 9 a.m. A total of 52,518 voters out of 13,16,442 had exercised their franchise.
Long queues of voters built up outside most polling stations in the Jammu Lok Sabha seat, especially in rural and border areas.
