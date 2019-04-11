Brisk voting in Jammu, muted in Baramulla

Brisk voting was recorded on Thursday in the Jammu seat during the first two hours while fewer voters were seen in the constituency in the Valley.

Of the 20,47,079 voters, 7.85 per cent had voted in Jammu till 9 a.m., an said.

A total of 160,332 voters have voted in the Jammu seat spread over Jammu, Rajouri, Poonch and districts in the first two hours after polling began at 7 a.m., he said.

In the seat, only 4 per cent voters had turned out till 9 a.m. A total of 52,518 voters out of 13,16,442 had exercised their franchise.

Long queues of voters built up outside most polling stations in the Jammu seat, especially in rural and border areas.

--IANS

sq/in/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)