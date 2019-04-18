Congress' Wayanad message is appeasement: PM

Slamming for contesting from Wayanad in Kerala, pointed out that the only message that's being sent out is appeasement

Modi arrived in the state capital on Thursday night to campaign for the NDA candidates contesting in the state.

Taking on Gandhi, Modi said what's happening now is not politics, it's only self-interest and opportunistic

"The says there is a message behind his (Rahul Gandhi) choosing to contest from Wayanad. But the message could have been sent if the contest was from Thiruvanathapuram. If not, the contest could have taken place in Pathanamthitta (where is located). Had it happened, an even bigger message could have been sent out," said Modi.

Modi assured the gathering that when votes are counted on May 23 and the new government assumes office, the faith, culture and traditions will be protected through democratic means.

"The BJP stand is very clear while the is playing a double game. They say one thing in and another in The CPI-M has no belief in faith, culture or tradition. What they have done here is to register false cases against those who protested to protect the culture and tradition. As long as I am the 'chowkidar', I will not allow these to be destroyed ," said Modi.

He also took on the and pointed out that it's a corrupt one.

"Even the is caught in the midst of the case and so are other ministers. It has now come out that the floods that hit the state was manmade. Even the compensation for those affected has been diverted. Such a government cannot remain in office anymore," said Modi.

He also reminded the people that his government in the past five years has put country on the fast track of development, be it in land, sea, air or space.

"The 'chowkidar' of the country has empowered the scientists of the country who have come out with technology which will ensure the country's protection. The Congress never had the courage to take such decisions and when it came to hounding scientists, they did that. Your own scientists Nambi Narayanan was a victim of the Congress party," said Modi.

He pointed out that the elections are not meant for just putting up a new government.

"This election will determine the aspiration of building a new It's whether should pave the way forward or it should follow others," said Modi.

Modi said for a strong government which will protect the country, a 'chowkidar' is needed and for that, all should vote for the NDA.

Modi arrived almost two hours late and left after his speech.

The BJP does not have a single member from It is expecting to open its account this time: It has high hopes from Thiruvananthapuram constituency, where the party has fielded former

He is pitted against Congress who is aiming for a hat-trick of wins. Also in the fray is

In 2014, BJP candidate finished a close second, while in all the remaining 19 constituency , the NDA candidates finished a distant third.

--IANS

sg/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)