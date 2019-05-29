Congress workers gather demanding Rahul stays on

Hundreds of workers on Wednesday massed outside Rahul Gandhi's residence demanding that he not step down from the party's top post.

Raising slogans like "Rahulji istifa wapas lo" (Rahulji take back your resignation), the workers assembled outside Gandhi's residence at Tughlaq Lane in central

The protest was led by three-time and Sheila Dikshit, former Delhi Haroon Yusuf, former Union and Vijender Singh, who contested from the south Delhi Lok Sabha seat on a Congress ticket.

Speaking to the media, Singh said: "We have complete faith in Rahulji and we want him to continue as the "

The Congress has offered to step down from the post following the dismal performance of the party in the Lok Sabha elections.

--IANS

aks/pg/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)