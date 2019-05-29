Another Trinamool MLA joins BJP

West Bengal's ruling on Wednesday suffered another jolt as one of its prominent Muslim faces and MLA joined the (BJP).

Monirul Islam, elected from Labpur constituency, and several office bearers of the in district joined the saffron camp at the here in the presence of and senior leader

They include Gadadhar Hazra, a former Trinamool MLA, and Iqbal and Das are district office bearers of the party.

After their formal induction, Vijayvargiya accused of practising of "terror" in the state and claimed she had lost the faith of the people as well party cadres.

"People of have now faith in and they feel he can do all round development of the state," he said.

On Tuesday, three MLAs -- two of the Trinamool and one from the CPI-M -- besides over 60 Trinamool councillors joined the BJP here in the wake of the Trinamool's poor showing in the Lok Sabha elections.

IANS

bns/mr

