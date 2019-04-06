Cong releases new list, Shatrughan Sinha to contest from Patna Sahib

-
Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha on Saturday joined the Congress on Saturday and has been fielded by the party from Patna Sahib parliamentary constituency in Bihar. He is pitted against Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.
Besides Sinha, the Central Election Committee (CEC) of the Congress party, in its new candidate release, also gave a ticket to Ram Lal Thakur from Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh.
In three Lok Sabha constituencies of Punjab, the party has fielded Jasbir Singh Gill, Dr Amar Singh and Mohd Sadique from Khadoor Sahib, Fatehgarh Sahib and Faridkot respectively.
Earlier in the day, in an apparent reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, Sinha alleged that BJP is a "one-man show and two men Army".
"The BJP is a one-man show and two men Army. The condition is such, that ministers there are afraid of appointing their personal secretaries without asking PMO," said Sinha.
