CBI court directs Deepak Talwar's wife to join probe

A Special CBI court on Thursday directed Deepa Talwar, wife of corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar, to join investigation within two weeks while hearing the anticipatory bail plea filed by her in connection with a money laundering case.
The direction from the Special CBI Judge Santosh Snehi Mann came after the Enforcement Directorate issued a notice to Deepa asking her to join the probe. However, the court directed ED that no coercive steps would be taken against her till then.
During the course of hearing, Enforcement Directorate's counsel, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) DP Singh, contended that Deepa was evading probe.
While strongly opposing the claims of the prosecution, Deepa's counsel Tanveer Ahmad Mir argued in the court that she will join the investigation.
Last week, Deepa had approached the Special CBI court seeking anticipatory bail on the apprehension that if she comes to India to join the probe in the case, she might be arrested.
Earlier on March 30, the ED filed a charge-sheet before a special CBI court against Deepak Talwar in connection with a money laundering case and also named his son Aditya Talwar as an accused in the case.
According to the case of the prosecution, Deepak Talwar allegedly caused a huge loss to Air India after its profitable routes were given to private airlines from the Middle East. The financial investigators are probing the money-laundering aspect of the loss faced by the airline after the privatisation of its routes.
Talwar was extradited to India from Dubai on January 30 this year. He was extradited along with Rajeev Saxena, who turned an approver in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case.
