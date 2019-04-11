Man hacks alcoholic son to death in MP, arrested

Police on Thursday arrested a man who had axed his alcoholic son to death in district of

According to the police, Santosh Gangele, a resident of Gopalganj area, was tired of his son Abhay's habit of drinking. was posted as a in Chhatarpur district of the state.

was facing suspension and had been living with his family for the past several months. He would routinely beat up family members and create a nuisance in the locality after consuming alcohol.

On Wednesday, after one such drunken brawl, Santosh attacked with an axe and killed him.

station in-charge said, "Gangele has been arrested."

--IANS

hindi/rtp/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)