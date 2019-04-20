Court for probe into branding of 'OM' on Tihar inmate

A has issued notice to DGP Prisons after an inmate at Jail was forcibly branded with 'OM' symbol on his back and was also allegedly deprived of for two days.

said: "The allegations raised by for the prisoner are of serious nature and require immediate intervention. Notice is being issued to DGP, Prisoner headquarters, Jail No.4, to get medical examination of the accused and also to make an inquiry report."

Nabbir alias Popa, a prisoner, is lodged at 4 of His Jagmohan informed the court that Nabbir had been subjected to cruelty and inhuman treatment inside the jail by the

The court directed the jail authorities to record statements of the other inmates in the vicinity of the complainant, and ordered jail authorities to make necessary arrangements for his safety.

The court also ordered removal of Nabbir from the direct or indirect supervision of

Nabbir had reportedly informed one his family members about the incident. His moved the application after meeting him in the jail on April 16.

