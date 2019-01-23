Court seeks Ahmad Patel;s response in Karbala dispute

A Delhi Court has asked Congress MP Ahmed Patel to file a response on a plea alleging that he supported the land mafia to carry out criminal activities at Karbala in south Delhi.
Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj in his order delivered on Monday issued the notice to Ahmed Patel and his associates asking them to file a reply by January 25.
The court was hearing a plea filed by Zahrul Hassan, who alleged that a land mafia headed by Ahmad Patel hatched a conspiracy to usurp Karbala land here.
Hassan's counsel Mahmood Paracha has challenged a Magistrate Court's order which dismissed his plea seeking registration of FIR against Ahmed Patel and others for creating mischief and hatching the alleged conspiracy.
Hassan is Manager of Anjuman-e-Haideri, which take cares of Waqf properties situated in Jor Bagh Aliganj Estate including Karbala and Dargah Shah-e-Mardan.
--IANS
