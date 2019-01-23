Court seeks Ahmad Patel;s response in Karbala dispute

A has asked to file a response on a plea alleging that he supported the land mafia to carry out criminal activities at in south

in his order delivered on Monday issued the notice to and his associates asking them to file a reply by January 25.

The was hearing a plea filed by Zahrul Hassan, who alleged that a land mafia headed by hatched a conspiracy to usurp land here.

Hassan's has challenged a Magistrate Court's order which dismissed his plea seeking registration of FIR against and others for creating mischief and hatching the alleged conspiracy.

Hassan is Manager of Anjuman-e-Haideri, which take cares of Waqf properties situated in Jor Bagh Aliganj Estate including and Dargah Shah-e-Mardan.

--IANS

akk/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)