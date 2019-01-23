MP Congress seeks CBI probe into Bhayyuji Maharaj's 'killing'

Two days after the arrested three including a woman for abetting the suicide of spiritual guru Bhayyuji Maharaj, the state unit on Wednesday demanded a CBI probe into the case.

Madhya Pradesh has written a letter to state's demanding a probe by the (CBI) to find out whether it was actually a suicide or murder.

"A letter was earlier sent to the demanding a CBI probe into the case, on which the government had sought comments of the But the police closed the case declaring it a suicide," said Porwal.

Speaking to IANS, Porwal said: "Bhayyuji was continuously being doped which proves that someone else was using his mobile phone. So, an attempt to malign his character is being made, which is wrong. Only a CBI probe will unravel the conspiracy."

Asserting that it was big game and real culprits are still moving scot-free, Porwal said the police are trying to bury the matter by arresting Palak Puranik, and Sharad Deshmukh, but they are just pawns. "The real culprits can be sent to jail only after a fair CBI investigation."

Spiritual guru Uday Singh Deshmukh, or Bhayyuji Maharaj, committed suicide by shooting himself on June 12 last year. There were rumours that ideological differences between his daughter and the second wife drove Bhayyuji to take the extreme step. But on Monday, the police arrested three, including his lady caretaker, on charges of abetting the crime.

According to the sources close to Bhayyuji, Shree Sadguru Dharmik Ewam Parmarthik Trust, has many branches across the country. These properties, worth crores of rupees, belong to the Trust.

Besides, Bhayyuji had undisclosed partnership in many big businesses and Palak was aware of these all. That's why she came close to the spiritual guru and later forced him to marry her, they say.

