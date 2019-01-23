Sonu Punjaban attacked in Delhi

Sonu Punjaban, who has been involved in various cases of human trafficking, was on Wednesday attacked by three unidentified armed men in Delhi, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4 a.m. when she was returning to her home in a car from a relative's house in Geeta Colony area.

"The accused intercepted her car and started firing indiscriminately and soon after fled from the spot. Fortunately, she did not get hurt," of said.

Police has registered a case against unknown persons and a further probe is underway, he added.

Punjaban was out on bail. She was in jail in connection with a case of trafficking and forcing a teenage girl into prostitution. She was earlier arrested by the Branch.

