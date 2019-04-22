Court sends complaint against Rahul to another judge

-
A court her on Monday sent the private complaint filed against Congress President Rahul Gandhi for making an objectionable speech against Prime Minister Narendra Modi to another judge.
Metropolitan Magistrate Preeti Prewa noted that Gandhi is a sitting parliamentarian and there is special court designated for hearing complaint against Member of Parliaments and legislators.
She sent the case to the District and Sessions Judge for further consideration on Tuesday.
Advocate Joginder Tuli has requested the court to direct the SHO, Parliament Street Police Station to register an FIR under Section 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code against Gandhi.
In his complaint, he said that Gandhi, while addressing a public meeting at Jantar Mantar October 6, 2016, after completing his "Kisan Yatra" in Uttar Pradesh, made a statement against Modi accusing him of hiding behind the blood of soldiers and doing "dalali" (cashing in on) on their sacrifice.
"...the words used in speech by Rahul Gandhi amounts to a shame to a democratic country like India and if democracy has to survive, then there should be some restrictions on the people talking against the country," read the plea.
--IANS
ak/vd
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
