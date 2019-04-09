CPI-M alleges poll code violation by Modi, asks EC to act

The CPI-M on Tuesday filed a complaint with the against alleging he violated the Code of Conduct at a rally in when he asked first-time voters to dedicate their votes to the men who carried out the air strike in Pakistan's Balakot.

In a letter to the poll panel, senior said such statements vitiated the pre-election atmosphere "which is fast degenerating towards polarisation" and thus the must "strongly initiate" appropriate action.

"With deep anguish we are drawing your attention to the latest violation of Code of Conduct (MCC) by He is also violating the specific direction of the to refrain from invoking the armed forces for seeking votes," he wrote in the letter.

Modi, during a rally in Maharashtra's Latur, appealed to first-time voters to dedicate their first vote to the "brave men who carried out the airstrike in Pakistan's Balakot".

The Election Commission had last month asked all political parties not to use defence forces or their achievements as part of their election campaigning.

