JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Crime-Disaster-Accident

Poll campaigning for Manipur Lok Sabha seat ends

Kolkata girl youngest Indian to get liver transplant

Business Standard

No political motive in raids: Revenue tells EC

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Senior Revenue Department officials, here on Tuesday, met the Election Commission and briefed the EC on the process of search, surveys and raids.

According to sources, the department officials told the EC the raids do not violate the model code of conduct in any manner. They also informed the EC they cannot share or discuss or disclose the timing of raids until substantial evidence is found.

Earlier, the EC told them to share information relating to the raids.

On Monday, the Income Tax department in a statement said during searches in Madhya Pradesh organised rackets of unaccounted cash of Rs 281 crore through various persons, including people associated with politics, were seized.

It claimed part of the cash was moved to a Delhi-based political party, including Rs 20 crore through hawala. There were also I-T searches in the National Capital Region (NCR) and Goa.

On Sunday, the EC had written to the Revenue Secretary, instructing him to tell his officials to be neutral and unbiased on raids.

--IANS

ana/sn/pgh/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, April 09 2019. 20:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU