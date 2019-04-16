CPI-M protests, demands repoll in 464 Tripura booths

The CPI-M on Tuesday held demonstrations in New and demanding repoll in 464 of the 1,679 polling booths in the West Lok Sabha constituency, and free and fair poll in the East seat on April 18.

Communist Party of (CPI-M) on Monday visited the and submitted a memorandum with videos and photographs in support of their demand. He was accompanied by party candidate for the West Lok Sabha seat Sankar and other leaders.

The full Election Commission, led by Sunil Arora, later held video conference to review poll preparedness in some constituencies of and Tripura going to polls in the second and third phases.

Addressing a rally in Agartala, former Tripura said it was now up to the to ensure that democracy was protected in " parties have given the specific evidences -- a large number of videos and photographs -- to prove how polling was turned into farce on April 11," said Sarkar, also a member of the CPI-M politburo.

Tripura Left Front convenor Bijan Dhar, who led a five-member delegation to (CEO) to submit a memorandum on Sunday, said the said he had received over 800 complaints from Tripura West, which were being scrutinised by the

Dhar, a CPI-M central committee member, said, "Since the first in 1952, Tripura had never seen such a farcical and violent polling as was witnessed on April 11.

"Even during the rule (before 1978 and 1988-1993), there was never such a mockery of polling. BJP goons drove out polling agents of and other parties' from hundreds of polling stations and prevented thousands of opposition supporters from casting their votes."

Demanding effective deployment of central and state forces for the second phase of polling, CPI-M said the governments at the Centre and in Tripura kept the security forces away from poll duties on April 11 to ease rigging by BJP workers.

Leading a demonstration near the poll panel office in on Tuesday, Yechury said democracy was being killed and rights of the people were being trampled under the BJP regime.

"I did not see a single central paramilitary force jawan in Tripura on April 11. The entire central force sent to Tripura for election duty and the state forces were kept in barracks by the BJP governments to facilitate rigging," Yechury said.

He said the didn't listen to parties' demand for action against poll code violations. "It woke up following the order on hate speeches by various leaders in UP. Both secularism and democracy are being attacked under the Narendra Modi-led government," he said.

--IANS

sc/rtp/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)