Cricketer James Faulkner reveals he's gay on birthday

Out of favour all-rounder took to on his 29th birthday to reveal that he is in a same sex relationship.

winning on Monday shared a photograph of himself having dinner with his mother Roslyn Carol and his boyfriend of five years,

"Birthday dinner with the boyfriend @robjubbsta and my mother @roslyn_carol_faulkner #togetherfor5years," read the caption.

A veteran of one Test, 69 ODIs and 24 T20 internationals, had last donned the Aussie baggy green in a T20 match against at the on February 22, 2017. The all-rounder had won the Man of the Match award in final which had won by beating by 7 wickets.

While many sportspersons have come out in the open in the past revealing their gay identity, the number of such instances in cricket, especially in the men's section, has been scarce.

In 2011, former England international became the sport's to announce that he is gay. The wicketkeeper-batsman, who played 8 ODIs and 5 T20Is for England, made his revelations in a newspaper interview with

On July 9, 2018, women's team and teammate tied the knot, becoming the second couple among the current batch of international cricketers to get married after New Zealand's and

After four years of courtship, Kiwi women cricketers Satterthwaite and Tahuhu got engaged in 2014 before getting married in March 2017.

More recently, on April 19, two women cricketers tied the knot after batswoman Hayley Jensen, who has played 8 ODIs and 20 T20Is, married uncapped Australian

--IANS

arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)