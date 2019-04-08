Women's T20 exhibition matches to include players from West Indies, South Africa, Sri Lanka

Overseas players from as many as six countries are set to play in the Women's T20 exhibition games, scheduled to be held during the (IPL) playoffs.

Top players -- include all-rounder and T20 World Cup-winning Stafanie Taylor, and fast bowler and all-rounder Chamari Atapattu -- will be grouped with Australia's Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry, and Megan Schutt, New Zealand's and Sophie Devine, and England's who had participated in last year's one-off Women's T20 Challenge.

Three teams will square up against each other in one round-robin league, with all fixtures likely to be held at a single venue for logistical reasons. Chennai, which is likely to host the IPL final on May 12, could stage the final of the women's tournament, too, ESPNcricinfo said.

However, staging a full-fledged like the (WBBL) in or the Kia in the UK may take some more time, given the concerns of the BCCI over the depth of India's domestic pool of players.

The BCCI had organised a one-match Women's T20 Challenge at the in in 2018 as a curtain-raiser to the and comprised two teams -- the IPL Supernovas and the IPL Trailblazers.

T20 and led the Supernovas and the Trailblazers, respectively. The match was conducted as a means to test the feasibility of starting an IPL-style women's in the country. Although the match was a last-ball thriller and was telecast by the board's host broadcaster, the crowd present at the venue was thin, partly because the game had a 2 pm start.

