Criminal, associate shot dead in Delhi

A criminal, who had 41 cases against him, and his associate were shot dead here on Friday by unidentified assailants, police said.

The incident took place in North-East Delhi's Nand Nagari area. The victims were identified as Khurvesh and Kanchi.

The police said that the murders might be the result of personal enmity, but they have not ruled out a gang war.

"A PCR call was received at 12.12 p.m. regarding an incident near the Nand Nagri redlight. The victims, who were taken to the GTB Hospital, were declared brought dead on arrival," said Atul Thakur, of Police (North-East).

