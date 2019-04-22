JUST IN
Cross-LoC bus runs between Poonch & Rawalakote

IANS  |  Jammu 

The cross Line of Control bus service, 'Paigam-e-Aman' (Message of Peace), operated on Monday between the Indian and Pakistan administered parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

The bus service was operated despite the suspension of the cross-LoC trade by the Indian authorities last week.

Officials at the Chakan Da Bagh trade and travel facilitation centre in Poonch said 23 new passengers came here today from Rawalakote in Pakistan-administered part while five passengers belonging to Pakistan side of the LoC went back after meeting their relatives on this side.

The Poonch-Rawalakote cross LoC bus service was started in June 2006 as a CBM between India and Pakistan for members of divided families living on the two sides of the LoC.

First Published: Mon, April 22 2019. 22:42 IST

