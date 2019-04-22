Cross-LoC bus runs between Poonch & Rawalakote

The cross Line of Control bus service, 'Paigam-e-Aman' (Message of Peace), operated on Monday between the Indian and Pakistan administered parts of Jammu and Kashmir.
The bus service was operated despite the suspension of the cross-LoC trade by the Indian authorities last week.
Officials at the Chakan Da Bagh trade and travel facilitation centre in Poonch said 23 new passengers came here today from Rawalakote in Pakistan-administered part while five passengers belonging to Pakistan side of the LoC went back after meeting their relatives on this side.
The Poonch-Rawalakote cross LoC bus service was started in June 2006 as a CBM between India and Pakistan for members of divided families living on the two sides of the LoC.
--IANS
sq/prs
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU