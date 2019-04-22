Cross-LoC bus runs between Poonch & Rawalakote

The cross bus service, 'Paigam-e-Aman' (Message of Peace), operated on Monday between the Indian and administered parts of and

The bus service was operated despite the suspension of the cross-LoC trade by the Indian authorities last week.

Officials at the Chakan Da Bagh trade and in Poonch said 23 new passengers came here today from Rawalakote in Pakistan-administered part while five passengers belonging to side of the LoC went back after meeting their relatives on this side.

The Poonch-Rawalakote cross LoC bus service was started in June 2006 as a CBM between and for members of divided families living on the two sides of the LoC.

