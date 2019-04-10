JUST IN
Mob ransacks SSP office in J&K

IANS  |  Jammu 

An angry mob on Wednesday ransacked the office of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Jammu and Kashmir's curfew bound Kishtwar town.

The mob defied curfew and ransacked the SSP's office despite the security forces using tear smoke shells to disperse them.

The protesters were demanding transfer of the SSP and the District Magistrate (DM) of Kishtwar after a militant on Tuesday killed RSS leader Chandrakant Singh and his security guard near the Kishtwar district hospital.

The militant also decamped with the service rifle of the slain security guard.

Authorities called out the Army to assist the civil administration for maintaining law and order.

Bharatiya Janata Party rebel leader Choudhary Lal Singh, who has formed his own political party - Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan, was disallowed entry into the town on Wednesday as authorities feared Singh's arrival could stoke trouble.

Curfew continued in Kishtwar town without any relaxation on Wednesday.

Internet services were also been suspended in the town as a precautionary measure.

