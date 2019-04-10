CRPF trooper hurt in Maoist ambush in Maharashtra

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Sub-Inspector was injured on Wednesday in an IED blast triggered by the Maoists in Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra, where a team of the paramilitary force was sent for deployment in election related duties, an official said.
The Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast occurred at around 4 p.m. in Gatta in Etapalli tehsil through which a team of CRPF's 191 Battalion was passing.
"The Sub-Inspector sustained injuries in his lower limbs and is stated to be critical. He has been evacuated to a nearby hospital," the CRPF official said. The attack came a day after a BJP MLA and four policemen were killed by the Maoists
in
Chhattisgarh's Bastar region.
