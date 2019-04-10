CRPF trooper hurt in Maoist ambush in Maharashtra

A (CRPF) was injured on Wednesday in an IED blast triggered by the Maoists in district in Maharashtra, where a team of the paramilitary force was sent for deployment in election related duties, an said.

The Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast occurred at around 4 p.m. in Gatta in Etapalli tehsil through which a team of CRPF's 191 Battalion was passing.

"The sustained in his lower limbs and is stated to be critical. He has been evacuated to a nearby hospital," the CRPF said. The attack came a day after a BJP MLA and four policemen were killed by the Maoists

in

Chhattisgarh's Bastar region.

