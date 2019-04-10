JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Defence-Security

Modi biopic release, NaMo TV telecast after polls: EC (3rd Lead)

Business Standard

CRPF trooper hurt in Maoist ambush in Maharashtra

IANS  |  Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) 

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Sub-Inspector was injured on Wednesday in an IED blast triggered by the Maoists in Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra, where a team of the paramilitary force was sent for deployment in election related duties, an official said.

The Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast occurred at around 4 p.m. in Gatta in Etapalli tehsil through which a team of CRPF's 191 Battalion was passing.

"The Sub-Inspector sustained injuries in his lower limbs and is stated to be critical. He has been evacuated to a nearby hospital," the CRPF official said. The attack came a day after a BJP MLA and four policemen were killed by the Maoists

in

Chhattisgarh's Bastar region.

--IANS

rak/qn/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, April 10 2019. 18:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU