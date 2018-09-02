JUST IN
Business Standard

Cruz Azul thrash Veracruz to bolster lead

IANS  |  Mexico City 

Cruz Azul hammered Veracruz 4-1 to extend their lead at the top of the Liga MX Apertura table.

The home team opened the scoring in the 33rd minute on Saturday after Roberto Alvarado volleyed in from the edge of the area to conclude a sweeping counter attack, reports Efe news agency.

The visitors levelled the scores just after the break through Bryan Carrasco's penalty, but Cruz quickly restored their lead when Veracruz goalkeeper Pedro Gallese failed to stop Elias Hernandez' long-range effort.

Argentine Milton Caraglio added the home side's third on 72 minutes with a back post header, before Rodrigo Noya's own goal sealed the win for Cruz.

Cruz Azul are four points clear second placed Monterrey with eight games played.

