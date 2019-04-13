'Crying girl' image near US-Mexico border wins World Press Photo award

A photograph of a crying helplessly near the US- border has won the prestigious of the Year award.

Captured by senior staff John Moore, the image titled "Crying Girl on the Border" shows Honduran crying as she and her mother, Sandra Sanchez, are taken into custody by US border officials in McAllen, Texas, USA, on June 12, 2018.

foundation said on its website: "After this picture was published worldwide, US Customs and Border Protection confirmed that Yanela and her mother had not been among the thousands who had been separated by US officials".

"Nevertheless, public outcry over the controversial practice resulted in reversing the policy on 20 June."

The award was announced by the foundation at a ceremony in on Thursday.

"I think this image touched many people's hearts, as it did mine, because it humanizes a larger story. When you see Yanela's face, and she is more than two years old now, you really see the humanity and the fear of making such a long journey and crossing a border in the dead of night," quoted Moore as saying.

Moore has photographed in 65 countries on six continents and was posted internationally for 17 years. Since returning to the US in 2008 he has focused on immigration and border issues.

According to the foundation's website, the award honours the "whose visual creativity and skills made a picture that captures or represents an event or issue of great journalistic importance in that year".

Since 1955 the World Press Photo Contest has recognised professional photographers for the best pictures contributing to the past year of visual journalism.

IANS

sj/vin/

