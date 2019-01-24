American-Iranian journalist released from US custody

Hashemi, an American-Iranian working for a Tehran-based news outlet, has been released from US custody after testifying before a grand jury in Washington, her said.

She is now with her family at a hotel, a friend told on Wednesday night.

Hashemi, a 59-year-old anchor for Iran's Press TV, was arrested by FBI agents at in on January 13. She was then transported to and jailed for 10 days.

A court order unsealed on January 18 confirmed Hashemi was being held as a material witness in a criminal case. She was not charged with a crime.

testified before the grand jury at a D.C. District Court on Wednesday, accompanied by one of her three children. Her two other children were also subpoenaed but it was not clear if they completed their testimony.

Supporters gathered on Wednesday morning in front of the courthouse, claiming Hashemi's detainment was an act of oppression.

Born in New Orleans, Hashemi is a veteran television presenter and for Press TV.

The network, which is overseen by the Iranian government, called her detainment a "violation of free speech".

--IANS

ksk/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)