Aahana Kumra to turn showstopper at LFW

will walk the ramp as a showstopper for the label Gazal Mishra at the ongoing Lakme Week Summer/Resort 2019.

The actress, whose latest big screen outing was in "The Accidental Prime Minister", will flaunt a creation from Mishra's 'Ateeba' collection here at the show on Friday.

"I am looking forward to her outfit and I am excited because this is the first time that I will be walking at Lakme Week. I am looking forward to it," Aahana told IANS over a recorded response.

'Ateeba' is about delicate play of pastel palette with hand embroideries.

Each piece involves craftsmanship along with extensive development of traditional hand embroidery techniques. Made with natural fibres and fluid in shape, the collection is handmade and crafted by various craftsmen.

On what means to her, Aahana said: "Fashion in today's time has actually become very comfortable and that is what most designers look at when they are making their clothes because they have started making their garments very wearable and relatable... People are looking for comfort first in fashion."

--IANS

dc/nn/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)