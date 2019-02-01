JUST IN
Robert Vadra moves Delhi court seeking anticipatory bail in money laundering case

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Robert Vadra Friday moved a Delhi court seeking anticipatory bail in a money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

A lawyer from the prosecution team confirmed that Vadra has sought anticipatory bail in the case in which his close aide Manoj Arora was granted interim protection from arrest till February 6.

The case relates to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property -- located at 12, Bryanston Square -- worth 1.9 million pounds, which is allegedly owned by Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 21:30 IST

