Daniel Craig to undergo surgery for ankle injury

Hollywood star will undergo an ankle surgery for an injury he sustained earlier this month while filming "Bond 25".

" will be undergoing a minor ankle surgery resulting from an injury sustained during filming in The production will continue whilst Craig is rehabilitating for two weeks post-surgery.

"The film remains on track for the same release date in April 2020," announced the franchise's official account.

The 51-year-old fell during an action sequence on the set of the latest James Bond film, reported variety.com.

"He was sprinting when he slipped and fell quite awkwardly. He was in quite a lot of pain and was complaining about his ankle," a source told thesun.co.uk.

The news does not appear to be a major setback for the yet-to-be-titled " "

exited the project last August over creative differences, which led to its release being delayed nearly six months from October 2019 to April 2020.

"Bond 25" will now be directed by Fukunaga and co-stars Oscar-winner Rami Malek, Ana De Armas, Lashana Lynch, David Dencik, Billy Magnussen, Dali Benssalah, Lea Seydoux, Jeffrey Wright, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, and

Other than Jamaica, the movie will be shot in London, and

--IANS

dc/rtp

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)