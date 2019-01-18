PM Modi meets foreign dignitaries ahead of 9th Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Trade, economic ties, were the major issues discussed in the meeting held between and his Maltese counterpart Joseph in Gandhi Nagar, ahead of the " 9th Summit" on Friday.

The two leaders also agreed to enhance mutual cooperation in sectors such as renewable energy, and healthcare, air connectivity and tourism.

Apart from Muscat, of Andrej Babis, of and of Lars Løkke Rasmussen have also arrived in to attend the Summit.

More than 30,000 and international delegates, including CEOs of major firms from and abroad, are expected to attend the biennial three-day event in Gandhinagar.

The Global Trade Show is being held on a two lakh square metres plot of land situated in Gandhinagar. More than 20 industrial and business sectors will showcase their products at the event.

This mega trade show will continue till January 22 and will be open for general public on the last two days (January 21 and 22).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)