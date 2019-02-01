Davis Cup: Berrettini defeats Prajnesh to hand Italy 2-0 lead

-
India's top ranked player Prajnesh Gunneswaran lost to Italy's promising Matteo Berrettini 6-4, 6-3 in the second rubber of the Davis Cup World Group qualifier tie here on Friday.
In the first tie, Ramanathan Ramkumar was beaten by Andreas Seppi 6-4, 6-2. India trail former champions Italy 0-2 with the must-win doubles tie slated for Saturday.
