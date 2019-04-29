DD Kashir launches quiz show on lines of KBC

DD Kashir, a regional subsidiary station of in Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday launched "Kus Bani Koshur Karorpaet," a quiz show based on the lines of " Banega Crorepati" (KBC) which is the Indian version of the popular quiz show "Who Wants to be a Millionare," an said.

The quiz show will be aired at 8 p.m. from Monday to Saturday. Hosted by Rayees Mohiuddin, the telecast will be repeated the following day at 7 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Supriya Sahu, Director General, Doordarshan, said the show will provide an opportunity to highlight the local unsung heroes and bring their untold stories from the valley to the rest of the country.

The show will also provide the people of a platform to share their personal experiences and stories of their achievements.

--IANS

ps-rak/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)