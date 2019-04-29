DD Kashir launches quiz show on lines of KBC

DD Kashir, a regional subsidiary television station of Doordarshan in Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday launched "Kus Bani Koshur Karorpaet," a quiz show based on the lines of "Kaun Banega Crorepati" (KBC) which is the Indian version of the popular quiz show "Who Wants to be a Millionare," an official said.
The Kashmiri quiz show will be aired at 8 p.m. from Monday to Saturday. Hosted by Kashmiri actor Rayees Mohiuddin, the telecast will be repeated the following day at 7 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Supriya Sahu, Director General, Doordarshan, said the show will provide an opportunity to highlight the local unsung heroes and bring their untold stories from the valley to the rest of the country.
The show will also provide the people of Jammu and Kashmir a platform to share their personal experiences and stories of their achievements.
