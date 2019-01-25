Rahul should disclose the details of his meeting with Chinese minister during Kailash yatra: BJP

The BJP on Friday attacked over his meeting with Chinese during his Kailash Mansarovasr last year and sought details of it.

Addressing a press conference here at the poarty headquarters said, "We want to know from the what transpired between and the Chinese ministers."

Questioning Gandhi's meeting without following the protocol of informing the Ministry of External Affairs, he said, "Why was the protocol not followed for the meeting?"

The BJP leader's remarks against the came after he, while interacting with the intellectuals in Odisha's Bhubaneswar, said that he met a couple of Chinese ministers during his visit to last year.

Patra alleged that BJP had in August 2018 in a press conference had said that the Congress was going to Kailash Mansarovar via and there are many secrets.

The BJP then had also questioned that who all Chinese ministers he would be meeting and what he would be discussing with them. "This is a very serious question because in the past also, he had secretly met Chinese leaders and during his visits to the foreign countries he acts as the for China," he said.

"The Congress and Gandhi had then ignored the question but today he himself revealed his love for China," he said.

The BJP also alleged that when Gandhi was going to Kailash Mansarovar via Nepal, Gandhi wanted that Chinese and Chinese representatives to should come to airport to see off him. He also claimed that the had written demanding three passes for its representatives to give a ceremonial see-off to Gandhi.

The BJP also slammed senior Congress leader for threatening officials, saying that such behaviour has been a culture and tradition of the Congress.

--IANS

aks/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)