Bhupen Hazarika, who was posthumously awarded on Friday, was a singer, balladeer, poet, who was widely admired not only in native but across the country.

Hazarika's songs resonate among music lovers of all ages and he was considered a legend in his lifetime.

Born in upper Assam's Sadiya in 1926, Bhupen has been conferred the country's highest civilian award seven years after he passed away.

He started out as a and wrote and sang his first song at the age of 10. His famous song, 'O Ganga, tum bhati ho kyun' is sung across homes in created his own ode to the His song on Bangladesh's liberation was very popular and he was well-known in

The maestro, who lent his voice to numerous Assamese songs , was earlier awarded and He was also recipient of award and a Dada Saheb Phalke award for his contribution towards the music and society in general.

was popularly known as Bhupenda in and awaded with titles like Sudhakantha.

He had joined the BJP ahead of 2004 Lok Sabha elections impressed by the performance of though he desisted bondage of a political party. He had also been an of the Assembly.

pursued master's in Political science from also earned a Ph. D from in the US.

"The songs and music of are admired by people across generations. From them radiates the message of justice, harmony and brotherhood. He popularised India's musical traditions globally. Happy that the has been conferred on Bhupen Da," said in a tweet on Friday.

Assam minister said Hazarika getting the highest civilian honour was a matter of pride.

"It's a matter of great pride and delight that Dr. has been posthumously conferred with My gratitude to We are all elated," he said in a tweet.

