Death toll in Indonesia floods reaches 59

The death toll due to floods in has increased to 59 while search and continue to locate 25 missing people, a said here on Friday.

At least 47 people were injured after torrential rains resulted in a dam burst on Tuesday that affected 13 districts in province, the said.

Sutopo said a total of 3,481 people were forced to evacuate from their homes, reports

The also submerged 11,433 hectares of rice fields, damaged nine bridges, six worship places and 13 schools.

Floods and landslides hit every year during the rainy season, which lasts from December to February.

Severe rains and floods heaped more misery on the island of as it continued to recover from a massive earthquake and tsunami which struck last September.

Over 2,200 people died, with over 1,000 people missing and tens of thousands more displaced and injured.

--IANS

ksk/mr

