Bangladeshi shopkeeper shot dead in South Africa

A 40-year-old Bangladeshi was shot dead by unidentified assailants in South Africa, the media reported on Friday.

The incident took place on Wednesday in Rustenburg, province. Mohin Uddin's body was found inside a fridge the following day, reports bdnews24.

"The criminals came to rob Mohin's shop at night. They shot him and dumped his body in a fridge... He was being harassed for money by a gang of extortionists for a while," Humayun Kabir, the victim's brother, said on Friday.

Kabir said that his brother migrated to some three years ago "in search of a better livelihood".

According to the South African government, there are over two million foreign nationals currently residing in the country, of which around 95,000 are Bangladeshis.

