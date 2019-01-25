Bangladeshi shopkeeper shot dead in South Africa

A 40-year-old Bangladeshi shopkeeper was shot dead by unidentified assailants in South Africa, the media reported on Friday.
The incident took place on Wednesday in Rustenburg, North-West province. Mohin Uddin's body was found inside a fridge the following day, reports bdnews24.
"The criminals came to rob Mohin's shop at night. They shot him and dumped his body in a fridge... He was being harassed for money by a gang of extortionists for a while," Humayun Kabir, the victim's brother, said on Friday.
Kabir said that his brother migrated to South Africa some three years ago "in search of a better livelihood".
According to the South African government, there are over two million foreign nationals currently residing in the country, of which around 95,000 are Bangladeshis.
--IANS
ksk/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU