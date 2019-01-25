Indian man gropes school girl in Dubai

An Indian is standing trial at a court after he allegedly groped a 14-year-old schoolgirl.

Prosecutors on Thursday accused the 32-year-old of being drunk when he inappropriately touched the girl as she was walking to a metro station, reported.

He denied the charge, claiming he touched her by mistake.

The incident was reported on October 20, 2018.

During the investigation, the victim said she was putting cash in her bag when she was caught off-guard by the accused.

She said he did it on purpose and kept walking. She did not yell at him or scream for help as she was scared.

Footage taken from the CCTV cameras at the captured the defendant getting very close to the girl and touching her.

The defendant was fined 2,000 dirhams on the charge of consuming alcohol without a permit.

He will be sentenced on February 13.

