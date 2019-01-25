BJP attacks Congress over Odisha chief's role in fraud case

A day after police summoned Odisha Niranjan and his son Navajyoti for questioning in an alleged fraud case, the BJP on Friday hit out at for the backwardness of the state and demanded answers from

"A party that has a culture of lying and being corrupt is making noises today. has been served a notice. They will have to answer to the people. should answer the people on this scam," told reporters here.

His remarks came ahead of Gandhi's public meeting in Odisha.

The held the Congress responsible for the lack of development in the state.

"Congress is responsible for letting Odisha behind in everything. They ruined the dreams of Odisha. They have robbed the nation. They must answer," he said, adding, "What is their take on the cheating and fraudulent activities by their party members?"

"We are raising this issue. The law will take its own course. But should answer. They are accountable to the society. They should clear their stand," Pradhan said.

According to the Delhi Police, the Economic Offences Wing is investigating a fraud case based on the complaint filed by one Kamaljeet Singh Ahluwalia against in which Niranjan and were directors.

An amount of Rs 32 crore was allegedly paid by Ahluwalia to the company during the financial year 2007-08 which he alleged was fraudulently taken through forgery and dishonouring a cheque.

--IANS

aks/mag/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)