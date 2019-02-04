Death toll reaches 6 in Cuba tornado disaster

The death toll from a devastating tornado that tore through Cuba's capital a week ago reached six, health officials said.

The toll rose after two people who had been seriously injured by the tornado died of their injuries, Jose Angel Portal told a cabinet meeting presided by

During the meeting, officials followed up on the ongoing recovery efforts, reported on Sunday.

According to authorities, 1,238 homes suffered some damage, including 347 that were completely destroyed.

A grade 4 on the 5-degree Fujita scale of intensity, this worst tornado in in 80 years damaged homes, knocked down power lines and overturned cars, leaving nearly 200 people injured.

