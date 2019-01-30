JUST IN
Debris on French beach likely to be from wreckage of plane carrying Sala

IANS  |  Madrid 

Authorities in the United Kingdom on Wednesday said two seat cushions discovered on a beach in northern France likely came from a small aircraft that went missing over the English Channel with Cardiff City FC's newly-signed striker Emiliano Sala on board.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch said its French counterpart had on Monday discovered the debris on a beach near Surtainville, which is located on the Contentin Peninsula, directly east of the English Channel island of Guernsey, reports Efe news.

The single engine PA 46 Malibu aircraft en route from Nantes to Cardiff is thought to have come down in waters to the north of Guernsey.

"From a preliminary examination we have concluded that it is likely that the cushions are from the missing aircraft," a statement from the AIIB said.

