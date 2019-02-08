JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Cinema-Showbiz

INX case: Ex-Minister Chidambaram appears for ED questioning

President's nod sought for Manipur People (Protection) Bill

Business Standard

Woody Allen sues Amazon Studios

IANS  |  Los Angeles 

Director Woody Allen has filed a a $68-million suit against Amazon Studios alleging that the online streaming platform has refused to distribute one of his films and abandoned a multi-picture deal.

Allen claimed that Amazon has breached the signed contract and has refused to release his latest film, "A Rainy Day in New York" due to "a 25-year-old, baseless molestation allegation against him", reports variety.com.

"Allegation was already well known to Amazon (and the public) before it entered into four separate deals with Allen - and, in any event it does not provide a basis for Amazon to terminate the contract.

"There simply was no legitimate ground for Amazon to renege on its promises," the lawsuit read.

He has been accused of sexually assaulting his step-daughter Dylan Farrow when she was a seven-year-old in the early 1990s. Allen has steadfastly denied the allegations.

--IANS

sim/rb/ab

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 08 2019. 12:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements