Woody Allen sues Amazon Studios

has filed a a $68-million suit against Studios alleging that the has refused to distribute one of his films and abandoned a multi-picture deal.

Allen claimed that has breached the signed contract and has refused to release his latest film, "A Rainy Day in New York" due to "a 25-year-old, baseless molestation allegation against him", reports variety.com.

"Allegation was already well known to (and the public) before it entered into four separate deals with Allen - and, in any event it does not provide a basis for Amazon to terminate the contract.

"There simply was no legitimate ground for Amazon to renege on its promises," the lawsuit read.

He has been accused of sexually assaulting his step-daughter when she was a seven-year-old in the early 1990s. Allen has steadfastly denied the allegations.

