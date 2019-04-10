Major fire engulfs oil factory in Gujarat

-
ALSO READ
Girl raped by teenager in Banaskantha district, Gujarat
Gujarat school teacher gets 10-year jail term for raping girl student
Go and live in Pakistan: Guj BJP chief tells Congress' Mistry
Gujarat CM, Guv attend state-level R-Day event at Palanpur
Former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt's bail plea rejected
-
A major fire erupted in Gujarat's Banaskantha district early on Wednesday, engulfing an oil factory. No loss of life was reported, officials said.
The fire broke out at the Kailash Oil Cake and Refining factory situated in Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) in Chandisar area.
Firefighters were rushed to the spot.
--IANS
amc/mag/
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU