Major fire engulfs oil factory in Gujarat

A major fire erupted in Gujarat's district early on Wednesday, engulfing an No loss of life was reported, officials said.

The fire broke out at the Kailash Oil Cake and situated in Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) in Chandisar area.

Firefighters were rushed to the spot.

--IANS

amc/mag/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)