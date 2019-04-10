JUST IN
Major fire engulfs oil factory in Gujarat

Gandhinagar 

A major fire erupted in Gujarat's Banaskantha district early on Wednesday, engulfing an oil factory. No loss of life was reported, officials said.

The fire broke out at the Kailash Oil Cake and Refining factory situated in Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) in Chandisar area.

Firefighters were rushed to the spot.

