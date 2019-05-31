JUST IN
Defence Secretary gets three-month extension

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The government on Friday approved the extension of service of Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra by three months.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in service of Shri Sanjay Mitra, as Secretary, Ministry of Defence up to 23.08.2019 ie for a period of three months beyond the term of two years or until further orders, whichever is earlier," said a government statement.

The 1982 batch IAS officer of West Bengal cadre was to retire on May 31.

