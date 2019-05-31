Defence Secretary gets three-month extension

The government on Friday approved the extension of service of Defence Mitra by three months.

"The of the Cabinet has approved extension in service of Shri Mitra, as Secretary, up to 23.08.2019 ie for a period of three months beyond the term of two years or until further orders, whichever is earlier," said a government statement.

The 1982 of cadre was to retire on May 31.

