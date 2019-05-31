JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

Eriksen: Luck has been on Tottenham's side in Champions League

India accords highest priority to links with Bangladesh: Modi

Business Standard

Congress wins more seats in Karnataka local body polls

IANS  |  Bengaluru 

The Congress bagged more seats in Karnataka's 56 urban local body elections than the BJP and the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S), an official said on Friday.

"Of the 1,221 wards in the city and town municipal councils and town panchayats, the Congress won 509 seats, the BJP 366, the JD-S 174 and Independents 160," Karnataka State Election Commissioner P.N. Srinivasachari told reporters here.

Polling was held on May 29 in 7 City Municipal Councils for 217 seats, 30 Town Municipal Councils for 714 seats and 19 Town Panchayats for 290 seats

The remaining seats were won by the BSP 3, the CPI-ML 2 and others 7.

--IANS

fb/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 31 2019. 21:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU