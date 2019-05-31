Congress wins more seats in Karnataka local body polls

-
The Congress bagged more seats in Karnataka's 56 urban local body elections than the BJP and the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S), an official said on Friday.
"Of the 1,221 wards in the city and town municipal councils and town panchayats, the Congress won 509 seats, the BJP 366, the JD-S 174 and Independents 160," Karnataka State Election Commissioner P.N. Srinivasachari told reporters here.
Polling was held on May 29 in 7 City Municipal Councils for 217 seats, 30 Town Municipal Councils for 714 seats and 19 Town Panchayats for 290 seats
The remaining seats were won by the BSP 3, the CPI-ML 2 and others 7.
