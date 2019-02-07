JUST IN
Delhi court to hear Indrani plea to turn approver in INX Media case

IANS  |  New Delhi 

A Delhi court on Wednesday said that it will hear, on February 14, the plea of former INX Media director Indrani Mukerjea seeking to become approver in the INX Media case.

Mukerjea, who is in Mumbai's Byculla Jail as she faces trial for murder of her daughter Sheena Bora, appeared before special judge Sunil Rana through video conferencing.

Responding positively as the court asked her whether application seeking grant of pardon has been moved voluntarily, she also said that she has not engaged counsel to represent her and requested a legal aid counsel be provided to her.

The court directed Delhi Legal Service Authority to appoint counsel for Mukerjea.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are probing how former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram managed to get clearance for INX Media from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) in 2007 when his father was minister.

The probe so far showed that for the FIPB approval, INX Media directors Peter and Indrani Mukerjea met P. Chidambaram so that there was no hold-up or delay in their application.

