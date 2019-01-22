Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of R-Day parade rehearsal

In view of the upcoming parade rehearsal, the Police on Tuesday issued an traffic advisory suggesting motorists and general commuters to avoid roads connecting and due to restrictions from Wednesday till January 26.

According to traffic arrangement for a smooth conduct of the parade rehearsal that will start from 9 a.m to 12.30 p.m, commuters and motorists have been suggested to avoid Vijay Chowk-Rajpath, C-Hexagon Outer Road up to Tilak Marg-Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg-Netaji via

"No traffic movement will be allowed on from 11 p.m on Tuesday on Rafi Marg, Janpath and Man Singh Road till the parade is over. C-Hexagon at Gate will be closed for traffic from 9 a.a on Wednesday till the parade crosses Tilak Marg," of Police said.

For the facilitation of smooth passage of the parade, motorists and commuters are requested to plan their journey in advance accordingly and avoid the route of parade from 9 a.m to 12.30 p.m for their own convenience, Kumar said.

"Traffic advisory suggested alternatives roads that motorists can follow as corridor that includes Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan, for going Rajghat via Ring Road. For going Mandir Marg, commuters can take route from Madarsa, Lodhi Road T-point via Aurobindo Marg, AIIMS Chowk, Ring Road-Daula and Shankar Road," the said.

"There is East and West corridor for motorists who have been suggested to take Ring Road via Bhairon Road at Mathura Road and Lodhi Road. For going AIIMS Chowk, commuters can take Ring Road-Dhaula via Mandir For going Ring Road-ISBT, motorists can take Chadgi via and Mall road via Azadpur and Punjabi Bagh," he added.

Metro Rail service will remain available for commuters at all stations during the full-dress rehearsal ceremony on Wednesday but boarding and de-boarding will not be permitted at Kendriya Sachivalaya and Udyog Bhawan from 5 a.m till 12 noon, the advisory said.

On Republic Day, the parade will start at 9.50 a.m from to ground. There will be related function at Gate at 9 a.m the same day. No traffic will be allowed on from to Gate from Janaury 25 till the parade is over.

"From 10 a.m on January 26, traffic on Tilak Marg, BSZ and will not be allowed in both directions. Cross traffic will be allowed depending upon the movement of the parade," he added.

"Flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para motors, hang gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely-piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small-size powered aircraft, quadcopters or para jumping from aircraft and the likes are prohibited over the jurisdiction of National Capital Territory of from Janaury 9 till February 9," the added.

