CISF to showcase tableau on Republic Day after 11 years

After a gap of 11 years, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will be presenting its tableau at Rajpath on the occasion of Republic Day. The tableau aims at showcasing the multidimensional functioning of the force.

As per a statement released by the CISF on Tuesday, "The tableau is a reflection of the aspirations, commitment, and dedication of CISF towards its mandate and showcases various domains of its professional conduct."

"The front portion of the tableau depicts the CISF security cover to the 'Samadhi' of the father of the nation, the middle portion shows CISF providing security to various government installations like petrochemical plant, nuclear power plant. It has also shown CISF personnel doing checking and frisking. The portion after this shows CISF security to Kishanganga hydroelectric project in the hilly terrain of Jammu and Kashmir, Red Fort, space installation and Indian airports," read the statement.

Elaborating about the details, the CISF said, "The presence of a female soldier with outstretched hands highlights the fact that CISF has the largest percentage of women personnel among all the Central Armed Police Forces of India."

The live elements in different uniforms project the diverse areas of its functioning, said the CISF.

It read, "The live elements in different uniforms highlight the diverse areas of CISF functioning. The CISF canine squad can be seen as a walking element alongside the tableau.

First Published: Tue, January 22 2019. 15:25 IST

