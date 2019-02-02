Flight forced to return to Los Angeles thrice

A Hawaii-bound flight was forced to return to the three times and was finally cancelled, the media reported on Saturday.

The Hawaiian Flight 33 was headed to from Los Angeles International, but turned back three times, said Alex Da Silva, the airline's

The plane had already taken off twice but was cancelled after its third return, reported.

All of the turn backs were due to separate and unrelated faults with different systems, Da Silva said.

The 207 passengers on board were refunded for the flight and given $100 credit for a future flight. They are also being accommodated on other flights and will be given hotel rooms and meal vouchers.

"Safety is our top priority, and we apologise for the inconvenience to all our guests who were aboard Flight 33 from (LAX) to today," Hawaiian said on Friday.

"We understand our guests' disappointment and deeply regret their were disrupted."

