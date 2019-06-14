Delhi witness hot weather on Friday

There will be no rains in on Friday, thus providing no relief to people from lingering spells of intense heat from past few days. There is forecast of dust raising winds in the afternoon.

According to the (IMD), maximum temperature may hover around at 43 degrees Celsius. At 12 noon, mercury touched 40.8 degrees.

"Today, the sky would be partly cloudy but there will be no rains. There are chances of strong winds with dust in the afternoon," said an IMD

On Thursday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 41.2 degree Celsius, though there was no heatwave.

