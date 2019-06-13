Business leaders urged to set more ambitious climate targets

A broad coalition of business, including India's Mahindra Group, and UN leaders, on Thursday issued a call to action for private companies to make their critical and necessary contribution to reducing to limit the worst impacts of climate change.

In the lead-up to the UN Secretary-General's Climate Action Summit to be held on September 23 in New York, Officers are being challenged to set even more ambitious targets for their companies in line with the report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which made a compelling case for limiting global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

The call-to-action comes in the form of an open letter addressed to business leaders and signed by and more than 20 leaders, including Mara Fernanda Espinosa Garces, of the UN General Assembly, Patricia Espinosa, of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, Jayathma Wickramanayake, the UN Secretary-General's on Youth, and Paul Polman, former of

"We need concrete, realistic plans by 2020 to reduce by 45 per cent over the next decade, and to net zero by 2050," said Luis Alfonso de Alba, UN for the 2019 Climate Action Summit and one of the co-signatories to the letter.

"Climate change requires an unprecedented effort from all sectors of society and business leadership demonstrated by setting science-based targets at 1.5 degrees Celsius will send strong market signals as we look to identify the scalable and needed to secure a world where no one is left behind."

"We have less than 11 years to fundamentally change our economies or we will face catastrophic consequences," said Lise Kingo, & Executive Director of the UN Global Compact, one of the member organizations of theAScience Based Targets initiative.

--IANS

vg/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)